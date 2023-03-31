Editor:
I am disappointed with the headline on March 30 reading “The killing fields: Tribal hunters slay hundreds of bison in deadliest season ever”. It’s a sloppy choice of words. Those familiar with world history know “killing fields” refers to genocide, and more specifically, mass graves in Cambodia where the Khmer Rouge regime murdered over 1 million people. It is inexcusable to compare that genocide to what occurred this winter on the border of Yellowstone. Though killing Yellowstone bison is contentious, the comparison is out of line. Would the Enterprise compare this year’s bison hunt to the Holocaust? No, that would be clearly inappropriate. Referencing killing fields is similarly inappropriate. A nuanced argument could be made to contextualize this year’s hunt within the history of state-sanctioned genocide of bison and Native peoples by the U.S. government, which many argue continues to this day, but the article in question does not delve into this. Instead, the headline equates 1,060 dead bison to 1,386,734 victims of murder in the killing fields. Please choose headlines more carefully.