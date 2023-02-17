The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) has begun a 12-month review of petitions from the states of Montana and Wyoming to delist grizzly bears and remove the protections it has under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This would turn management of grizzly bears over to the states, who have made clear they intend to have hunting seasons as well as give livestock producers more leeway in directly shooting grizzlies. The political fingerprints were on the announcement before the ink had dried. Statements from politicians throughout the region were celebratory as if they had scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Political interference with the ESA has been counterproductive. Sen. Jon Tester achieved legislative delisting of wolves and turned management over to the states, letting politics override science. That has turned into a debacle. Sen. Steve Daines called the federal Judge who ruled on the Yellowstone grizzly bear delisting case “a radical activist.” Legislators are not biologists — they are politicians and are not qualified to make decisions about fish and wildlife and particularly threatened and endangered species. Governors and members of Congress need to stay out of the review process and clear their minds of any thoughts of a legislative delisting of grizzly bears.