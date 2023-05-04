Dorothy Bradley

Last evening we drove up to Cottonwood Bench, turned off the headlights, and waited for the Northern Lights. I suppose we thought they would just show up, like turning on the 10 o’clock news, but they were not to be seen this particular evening.

However, exiting the car back at the house, we suddenly heard that astonishing sound — a rapid wawawawa — down in the marsh. The snipes had returned! And in the deep dusk they were doing their power dives for insects creating a beautiful, haunting sound called winnowing.

