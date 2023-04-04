From time to time it becomes necessary to set aside what we think are important matters of the day and focus on the really critical questions of life. Like the ones having to do with chivalry and screaming football coaches and fortune cookies. So let us ask:
• In this day and age, is it chivalrous or insulting for a man to open a door for a woman, or offer her his seat when she walks into a crowded waiting room? It used to be that a man was a lowlife if he didn’t do this. But everything’s different nowadays, when the only etiquette certainty is bewilderment.
• When politicians get in trouble, they hire a lawyer. Sometimes those lawyers get in trouble as well and have to hire their own lawyer, something we’ve seen in the recent political scene. So what happens if that lawyer gets in trouble, too — do they get a lawyer? How long could this process go on?
• You often see mic-wearing NFL football coaches spitting into the grass (or, more grossly, the artificial turf). Do they ever accidentally spit into their mics? And when they are yelling at the ref, do their fellow coaches in booths high in the stadium, wearing their own mics and ear pieces, get broken eardrums in the tirade?
• Who writes the fortunes for Chinese fortune cookies? A Fortune Cookie Committee or just anybody who has a knack for it? Do they have guidelines they have to follow, like don’t predict doom for innocent customers? You’d think that would be a basic rule.
• Who composes those musical interludes on NPR, the ones that provide spaces in the programming? Some of them are really good and could be marketed as regular tunes in and of themselves. Does any NPR manager say, “Hey, this is a pretty cool piece – why are we wasting it on an interlude?”
• Why are people with British accents so popular as hosts and narrators of American documentaries, talk shows and other programs? Is it because they can’t find enough American speakers? Or because Brits supposedly sound more sophisticated and have more gravitas than us backward Yanks? Conversely, are there Americans in Great Britain who have hosting jobs because they sound so unique over there?
• Have you ever noticed that the front grills of many white-colored SUVS look like the face of a “Star Wars” storm trooper’s helmet? Is that calculated or a mere coincidence? It does give those SUVs a grim, edgy look.
• Why do so many migratory songbirds arrive just before a big snowstorm? Aren’t they the weather experts with internal biological/metereological clocks to tell them when to move and when not to?
Answer these questions first, and then we can move on those dealing with nuclear proliferation, world peace and climate change.
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist with the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.