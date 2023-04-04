Dwight Harriman

From time to time it becomes necessary to set aside what we think are important matters of the day and focus on the really critical questions of life. Like the ones having to do with chivalry and screaming football coaches and fortune cookies. So let us ask:

• In this day and age, is it chivalrous or insulting for a man to open a door for a woman, or offer her his seat when she walks into a crowded waiting room? It used to be that a man was a lowlife if he didn’t do this. But everything’s different nowadays, when the only etiquette certainty is bewilderment.

