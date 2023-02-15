With our fair town and the state of Montana having been discovered, and people moving here from all sorts of places representing all walks of life, the question of just who is a true Livingstonian and who is a true Montanan becomes more and more important.

At least for Livingston, the definition is actually easy. You don’t have to be born and raised here, and it doesn’t matter whether you are a rancher or an environmentalist, railroad worker or artist.