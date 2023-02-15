With our fair town and the state of Montana having been discovered, and people moving here from all sorts of places representing all walks of life, the question of just who is a true Livingstonian and who is a true Montanan becomes more and more important.
At least for Livingston, the definition is actually easy. You don’t have to be born and raised here, and it doesn’t matter whether you are a rancher or an environmentalist, railroad worker or artist.
Rather, you are a true Livingstonian if:
• You lived through at least one miserable, howling-wind winter and decided you still want to stay.
• You believe all east-west streets in town are a free shot with no stopping needed despite several stop signs saying otherwise (Note: Let’s be clear, this inclination is not a good thing. It’s a bad habit of longtime Livingston residents.)
• You count all the non-49 license plates at the Suce Creek trailhead to see how many are from Bozeman.
• You hiked, or plan to hike, or talk of one day hiking to the top of Livingston Peak.
• Your heart swells with civic pride when you spot our city’s beloved icon, a wind-whipped grocery bag caught high in the branches of a cottonwood tree.
If you have experienced these things, you are a true Livingstonian.
But the next category — who is a true Montanan — is a little trickier. You want to get this right because being a Montanan is a valuable commodity. For example, when people find out that our daughter, who works in downtown Chicago, is from Montana, it immediately imbues her with a certain coolness: “Wow, you’re from Montana?” they ask in awe. It’s almost like being a movie star.
Most of the definition of who is a Montanan hinges on the length of time spent in the Treasure State. For some, the only true Montanan is one who was born and raised here — a “native Montanan.” This phrase, along with “I’m a third/fourth-generation Montanan,” are favorites of politicians who think it will give them an edge over an opponent who had the misfortune of living for a few months in an East or West Coast city and was thus branded for life as a sinister outsider.
For others, a proper Montanan-making length of time is about 35 years. Why 35, no one knows. Just has a certain heft to it.
Then it gets stickier. What about someone who has lived here 20 years? That’s might be enough time to make them a real Montanan. But what about 10 years or five years? Or someone who fled the fires, earthquakes, mudslides, high taxes and crime in — hold onto your seats — California, and has been here only a year? Why can’t they be true Montanans, too?
If you think I’m going to pick sides in the newcomer debate, you’re crazier than a hoot owl. Suffice it to say that if newcomers pause, look and listen before setting out to make changes to their new home, they’re probably true Montanans, whether they came from California or Kokomo, Indiana (yes, there really is a Kokomo, Indiana). And longtime Montanans, meanwhile, would do well to remember the only really true Montanans are Native Americans who were here eons before us, making all of us newcomers and immigrants to this great state.