Dwight Harriman

We all know Montana has been discovered by West- and East-coasters fleeing the big cities, but it turns out the Chinese are checking us out as well — in, uh, a balloon.

A large balloon was spotted last week flying over central/eastern Montana. It eventually got as far as South Carolina before being shot down by the U.S. military over the Atlantic Ocean. The prevailing thought is that it was spying on sensitive sites, like our nuclear missile silos in Montana, and there was talk of shooting the thing down before it got too far. But the military said falling debris might pose a danger to people, so that got nixed.