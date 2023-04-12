Dwight Harriman

The wind blew hard in Livingston early this week.

The 60-mph wind, fueled by temperatures reaching into the mid-70s, detoured high-profile vehicles through town to avoid a notoriously windy stretch of Interstate 90, threw sand in pedestrian’s faces, and in two local cases, mischievously plucked dollar bills from residents’ pockets as they reached for their car keys.

