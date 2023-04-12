The 60-mph wind, fueled by temperatures reaching into the mid-70s, detoured high-profile vehicles through town to avoid a notoriously windy stretch of Interstate 90, threw sand in pedestrian’s faces, and in two local cases, mischievously plucked dollar bills from residents’ pockets as they reached for their car keys.
But 60 mph is a laughable child’s play puff for Livingston, whose unfortunate geographical inheritance puts it at the end of a canyon, where winds get compressed and blasted out over the city, and on the east side of the Rockies, where it suffers the onslaught of downsloping winds. Wind speeds in the 70- and 80-mph range are not highly unusual, and I have seen it hit the low 90-mph range — the kind of speeds that have literally knocked our children to the ground as they walked out the front door.
And now we’ve gone from one extreme to another — this morning saw calm winds and freezing temperatures with snow in the forecast. It’s the middle of April, for crying out loud.
But it’s not just Livingston. This kind of extreme was seen this past winter from Dillon to Glendive, as communities across the state bore an unmitigated dumping of snow, feet of it, not just once or twice, but many, many times, until we’ve all gotten fed up beyond words with it. “It’s the winter that never ends,” a local resident remarked as she walked out the door.
With all that snow and warming temperatures, we now may see another extreme — with flooding. Communities like Red Lodge, which got ripped to shreds with flood waters last year, are watching streams and rivers with a great apprehension. In Livingston, the city urged citizens to prepare sandbags for a recent warm spell they were worried might cause flooding.
Historically, Montana weather has always been the last best place of weather extremes. According to the National Weather Service, the state holds the record for the coldest temperature ever in the lower 48 states — 70 degrees below zero set on Jan. 20, 1954, in a mining camp close to Rogers Pass near Helena. That kind of bone-breaking cold is far beyond life-threatening.
And on the other extreme, the NWS says the biggest temperature swing ever recorded in Montana happened in Loma when the thermometer rocketed from 54 below zero on Jan. 14, 1972, to 49 above the next day — a wild jump of 103 degrees.
That’s extreme. And it kind of matches Montana’s landscape. Arid plains and badlands in the east running up against forest-covered Rocky Mountain summits as high as 12,799 feet — Granite Peak, right here in Park County.
We now wait to see what extremes come our way later this spring and summer — flooding or a slow runoff, deluges of rain or dry-as-paper humidities with raging forest fires, blazing heat, or cold, rainy days. Either way, it’s Montana, and we love it — to an extreme.
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.
