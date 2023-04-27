Dwight Harriman

Some people collect classic cars, and others collect vinyl records or coins, dolls, posters, comic books and stamps.

I collect quotes. Not just famous ones that everyone knows, but anything well said I come across in reading, watching a movie, listening to a song or the radio — or just hearing a chance remark.

