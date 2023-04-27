Some people collect classic cars, and others collect vinyl records or coins, dolls, posters, comic books and stamps.
I collect quotes. Not just famous ones that everyone knows, but anything well said I come across in reading, watching a movie, listening to a song or the radio — or just hearing a chance remark.
If I find something that grabs me, I write it down in an old notebook I keep, which is one of my treasured possessions. Some of the quotes inspire me or give me strength in hard times; others nail it with some truth, or are just pithy and funny.
Whatever the subject, part of the enjoyment of collecting quotes is sharing them with other people. To that end, here’s a sampling of some of my favorites:
“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” — Thought to be said by author Ian Maclaren (1850-1907)
“And I know what I have to do now. I have to keep breathing. Because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could bring?” — Tom Hanks in the movie, “Castaway”
“The final test of a gentleman is his respect for those who can be of no possible service to him.” — William Lyon Phelps
"I am an old man and have known a great many troubles, but most of them never happened.” — Sometimes attributed to Mark Twain
“Whenever you set out to do something, something else must be done first.” — Purportedly one of Murphy’s Laws. (It has a special relevance when tackling home projects.)
“We all have the strength to endure the misfortunes of others.” — La Rochefoucauld
“90 percent of life is picking your battles.” — Syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker
“The first step in solving a problem is to tell someone about it.” — John Peter Flynn
“Usefulness is not impaired by imperfection. You can drink from a chipped cup.” — Greta K. Nagel
“You can do anything for one day.” — The mother and caretaker of a 21-year-old son with severe cerebral palsy, when asked on a radio show how she did it
“In this temple
As in the hearts of the people
For whom he saved the union
The memory of Abraham Lincoln
Is enshrined forever.”
— The inscription over the statue of Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” ― Mohatma Gandhi
“I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas A. Edison
“The reason we have democracy is that no one side is right all the time.” — Syndicated columnist David Brooks
“It doesn’t matter where you live in Montana, the wilderness is just outside the edge of town.” — From a Helena Independent Record editorial
So start a notebook of your own quotes — anything you hear or read that hits the nail on the head. And at the right moment, share them.
— Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.
