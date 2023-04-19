There’s a reason vinyl LP records are making a startling comeback. It’s not just because they are cool and retro. They sound better.
The comeback is a vindication for we kinda’ older types who grew up listening to LPs and who always said they sound better than the muddy sounds produced by the earphones the kids are grooving down the sidewalk to these days.
Digital songs use up lots of bandwith on downloads, so the files have to be kept small. The result? A tinny, thin screech that passes for music on many earphone brands. Meanwhile, analog record players have no such limitations.
The kids have no idea what they are missing. To grasp that, they’d have to sit in front of a 1977 TEAC LP sound system with bass, treble and an equalizer, all hooked up to big speakers, and drop the needle on an LP of Boston’s “More than a Feeling,” and have them hear, like I did in the ’70s, the lovely soft hiss of needle floating toward the song, with Brad Delp hitting those freakishly high notes on “as clear as the sun in the summer skyyyyy …,” crisp and clean as crystal, all overlaid with electric guitar and the bass thundering through the speakers.
You can’t get that with earbuds. Because newer is not always better.
The same applies to kids’ toys. I grew up overseas, and one of my first toys was a bicycle tire rim that I rolled across the ground by pushing it with a stick with a U-shaped guide wire at the end. Bigger than that, though, was playing marbles in the dirt. In a hot game of marbles, nothing else existed in the universe. Looking at the spheres’ colors and hefting their weight while you won marbles was almost a spiritual experience.
But today, video games and iPhones are crowding out marbles and jump rope. The sheer joy of simple games and learning social interaction is just not there; it’s being replaced by something more akin to addiction. Being the best marbles player on the block is no longer a goal in life — now it's being a YouTuber or professional gamer.
Newer is not always better.
Same goes for appliances, into which designers pour electronics rather than durability. (Running your appliances at work over the internet? Give me a break). Years ago our family had a clothes washer that ran for decades – and we bought it used. We recently purchased a brand-new one that plays a little jingle when its cycles are done. It broke down after a couple of months, and a repairman had to come all the way from Idaho to fix it.
Newer is not always better.
Then there’s the new trend in shopping these days — self-checkout. It used to be that a pleasant clerk chatted with you and did all the work of processing your groceries. Now, you’re all on your own, with a creepy electronic voice ordering you around as you try not to be embarrassed when the “help” light alerts shoppers around you that you don’t know how to weigh the bananas.
No, newer is not always better.
This may come across as the grumblings of someone longing for the good old days that, of course, had plenty of their own negatives. But I think there’s something to all this. We’ve lost something along the way.
Hopefully, we’ll get it back some day.
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist with the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@llivent.net.
