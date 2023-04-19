Dwight Harriman

There’s a reason vinyl LP records are making a startling comeback. It’s not just because they are cool and retro. They sound better.

The comeback is a vindication for we kinda’ older types who grew up listening to LPs and who always said they sound better than the muddy sounds produced by the earphones the kids are grooving down the sidewalk to these days.

