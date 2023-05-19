Arguing about who should take out the trash or vacuum the carpet?
You’re not alone. The division of household chores is the source of many couples’ fights, especially among those who both work full time.
But it wasn’t always.
Back when we were primarily a farming society, roles were pretty well defined. Men did backbreaking work in the fields and the women did equally backbreaking work in the home, washing clothes by hand, making meals from scratch and hauling water from the outdoor pump.
At the end of the day, everyone was bone-tired and didn’t sit around arguing about who did the most work. They just ate supper — a word so much more hearty than today’s dainty “dinner” — and collapsed into bed. My grandmother, who along with my grandfather never had much and worked hard all their lives, had an expression she used at the end of a long, tough day: “Thank God for the night.”
I don’t long for a return to those not-always-so-good old days. I just miss the clarity of the division of labor.
Today, couples have fights about — in addition to the proverbial trash disposal and vacuuming — who will do the laundry, cook, dust, fold clothes, or clean bathrooms and the cat box. Fill in your own jobs, which are endless.
Our household is not immune to this. So we divided up our chores and reached an uneasy peace, a detente, if you will — which can fall apart at any moment. But on good days, all is quiet on the western front, and the ceasefire holds.
Our work styles differ vastly. A former newspaper publisher in Dillon once told me that the most important thing that mattered to him with his reporters was “D-O-N-E.” My wife would be in that camp. She is fast and efficient, cranking out tasks at breathtaking speed. I, on the other hand, say that if a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing meticulously and obsessively, and taking all the time you need.
That’s why my wife likes me to dust, which is one of my jobs. She knows that if I dust, it’s going to be clean as a surgical field. I reach into places she would never think to go and where no one would ever notice dust. Why? Because … it’s just the right thing to do.
But my approach gets me into trouble on some jobs where our contract on the division of labor is written in murky lawyer language, like the clause on folding clothes: “Pursuant to to the matter of folding clothes, the husband shall, when time is available and motivation sufficient, fold said clothes, provided he has visual confirmation of them in the basket on the couch.”
My wife takes a more direct approach.
“Did you notice there’s a basket of clothes to be folded? They’ve been there since Wednesday.”
Well, I did see the clothes, but there didn’t seem to be a national emergency that required leaping to the task the second the clothes got to the couch.
Keep this between you and me, but I’ll admit my wife does most of the household work. It shouldn’t be that way, but somehow that’s how it turns out.
Guess we’ll have to revisit our division of labor contract and tighten some of the wording. For her sake, it would be the right thing to do.
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.
