Born to American parents who were working in Bolivia, I grew up speaking Spanish along with English. Spanish is a wonderful language where, for the most part, you pronounce the words like you see them written and write them like you hear them.
While I had the advantage of learning Spanish as a kid, I can tell you that if you are starting from scratch, it's a breeze to learn compared to English. I always felt sorry for my Latin American friends trying to learn English, a language that, while deep and rich, is a basket case of strange spellings and pronunciations, of contradictions and exceptions to rules, and of definitely not writing it like you hear it or pronouncing it like you see it. How it became a global tongue, I’ll never know.
English is a Germanic language, believe it or not. It was those early German tribes that really messed up our phonetics. The way it started was some tribesmen, clad in animal skin robes, were sitting around the campfire one evening and one of them, under the influence of too much crudely brewed beer, said, “Hey fellas, how about we use the letters ‘ph’ and ‘gh’ for an ‘f’ in lots of places where it occurs?” The other tribesmen roared their approval and the rest is history.
So now we end up with words like “photograph” and “laugh,” which contain “f” sounds but are, strangely, not written that way. Compare that to Spanish, where “photograph” is blissfully spelled just like it sounds — "fotografía."
The strange phonetics of English is bad enough. But we have added to the problem by becoming lazy keepers of our own language, employing words in ways they were never meant to be used.
A perfect example is using the word “literally” simply as an adverb of emphasis — “My friend literally went insane when I told him,” “Matt literally fell out of his chair when he saw her” or “The wind in Livingston was literally blowing 200 miles per hour.” The word literally, of course, means literally, that is, it is actually what you are saying something is. That would mean the above friend really did go insane and they had to take him to a psychiatric facility.
The same problem is encountered in using “like” as a lazy substitute for “said.” “She was, like, I’m not going to go.” “And he was, like, I really think you should go.” Strangely, “like” is also used simply as a quick pause in a sentence: “He was, like, having the greatest time at the rodeo.”
The misuse of “like” used to be the domain of the younger generation, but now we all do it. You could say we’re all drunk on crudely brewed beer.
Then there’s the odd assortment of words that make no sense. Take “bi-weekly,” “bi-monthly” and “bi-annually.” Is there any one alive who knows whether that means twice a week/month/year, or every two weeks/month/year? To further complicate the “bi-annual” head-scratcher, there is also the word “biennial” to consider, which mercifully, we won’t.
In the meantime, if you can figure it all out, you are, like, a genius — literally.
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.