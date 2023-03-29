There is an immutable law of the universe that says if a traveler at your airline boarding gate has a vicious cold, a cough, profuse sweating or is in a state of clear agitation, you will most certainly end up being seated next to them.
Nothing can change this law. Numerous scientific studies have been done to discredit it as silly chance, but they have all failed.
Case in point: On a recent flight to Chicago to see our kids, my wife and I were waiting patiently with all the other cattle, er, people at our gate before being prodded into the waiting aircraft, when we heard it: a loud sniffing by a passenger clearly under the influence of a brutal cold. Not only sniffing, but also snorting. When combined in quick succession as they were, the dual sounds produced a thunderous sniff-snort, the kind that makes your fingers twitch toward the crumpled face mask buried in the bottom of your backpack.
We boarded the plane, and, sure enough, our seats were across the aisle from him, and we were treated to a multiple-hour barrage of sniff-snorting, wondering, in addition to COVID, what multiplicity of upper respiratory diseases would seize us upon landing.
If you were an anti-masker before the flight, you arrived at your destination an ardent convert to face coverings.
Air travel has always been a roll of the dice when it comes to passenger comfort. In addition to people with severe colds, there are delayed flights and canceled flights, flights with crying babies, or a kid behind you who keeps kicking your seat, or suffocating middle seats and claustrophobic toilets, where in addition to having no room to do anything, you are paralyzed with the fear you’ll violate all those stern warning signs and put the wrong type of paper in the wrong location, and thus bring down the plane.
Adding insult to injury, on the return to trip to Montana, we passengers sat on the tarmac an hour and a half waiting for a lavatory to be repaired. When that was unsuccessful, the flight was abandoned altogether and we were put on another plane. It was ironic that a sophisticated technological marvel, the airplane, was laid low by the humblest of human conventions, the toilet.
It didn’t used to be that way. There was a time when flying was a great adventure. You dressed up to get on a plane — I can remember my older brothers wearing ties — and people behaved themselves once aboard, as the flight crew served hot, delicious meals. Now people schlump onto an aircraft in shorts and sandals and all you get to eat is a nearly invisible snack. On our flight we were offered a chocolate wafer that barely cleared an inch in diameter. If present trends continue, airlines will serve nothing at all, with flight attendants pushing bare carts, handing out empty wrappers to remind us of the glorious Age of Pretzels that once was and is no more.
But there is one good thing about air travel: It puts you in humbling close proximity to the fellow human beings with whom you’ve been thrown together, allowing you to see we are all in the same air boat. You won’t see many extraordinarily beautiful or handsome people at a boarding gate, or anywhere else, for that matter. Most of us human beings are all pretty plain looking, all nursing, if not a bad cold, then secret fears, anxieties and inner demons as we sit gazing out the boarding gate windows at the runways and skies beyond, all of us storm-tossed castaways who, to paraphrase singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, are just slobs trying to make our way home.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.