Dwight Harriman

There is an immutable law of the universe that says if a traveler at your airline boarding gate has a vicious cold, a cough, profuse sweating or is in a state of clear agitation, you will most certainly end up being seated next to them.

Nothing can change this law. Numerous scientific studies have been done to discredit it as silly chance, but they have all failed.

Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.