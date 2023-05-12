Every spring my wife and I face a moral crisis: Should we save the bees or our reputations?
The city of Livingston is again implementing its annual campaign, as probably many other communities around Montana are, called “No Mow May,” in which it urges local residents to forgo mowing their lawns in May to support pollinator species like bees, butterflies and bumblebees.
As part of this effort the city wants — yes, wants — us to grow dandelions to provide food for them.
Hence the dilemma. Our yard is already looking like a mature hayfield, and by the end of May it will be a dandelion seed-sprouting impenetrable jungle, with dense undergrowth that young children can get lost in. Will neighbors driving by observing the plant cacophony know we are benevolently helping bees and butterflies or will they think we are total slackers contributing to the general decay of the neighborhood?
The city even has a sign you can put in your yard — with a bee-centric color scheme of black letters on a yellow background — that says, “I don’t mow so the bees can grow!” and in smaller letters, “Please excuse our dandelions. Every flower counts!”
But I am tempted during May, as we grit our teeth fighting the primordial urge to mow, to put a different sign in the front yard that says simply, “We are not bad people.”
I don’t know how long we’ll be able to hold out for the bees. We’ll take it as far as we can. Maybe at the stroke of midnight on May 31 I’ll fire up the mower, wake up the neighbors and mow my lawn in a mad frenzy.
By the way, isn’t the city’s No Mow May campaign in direct violation with its decay ordinances? That would be a good line of defense for my attorney to pursue if officers come to take me away in handcuffs.
But probably the city has made a temporary arrangement for its insect lovers and I can enjoy the campaign as a legal excuse to take it easy on Saturdays.
When I finally do mow, I may need to call in a local rancher with his hay baler. It would make a stupendous round bale that I could set out in the front yard, providing an iconic Montana scene with the setting sun casting a golden glow on it. The only thing missing would be the irrigation pipes and wheels, but our beat-up sprinklers can serve as a substitute.
And when the job is all done, I’ll change the city’s campaign name to “No More Hay.”
—--
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at the Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.