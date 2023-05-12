Every spring my wife and I face a moral crisis: Should we save the bees or our reputations?

The city of Livingston is again implementing its annual campaign, as probably many other communities around Montana are, called “No Mow May,” in which it urges local residents to forgo mowing their lawns in May to support pollinator species like bees, butterflies and bumblebees.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags