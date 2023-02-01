If you have a car newer than 14 years old, don’t read this column.
Instead, count your blessings and flip to another story, grateful you don’t have to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune, as Bill Shakespeare would put it, that come with maintaining vehicles only an archaeologist can appreciate.
I say 14 years old because that’s the age of our newest “good” car, a 2008 Honda Accord. It’s the special one we use for road trips and outings. Next comes my wife’s car, a 2005 Honda CRV, the only one with four-wheel drive, and then last but not least, our 25-year-old 1997 Dodge Grand Caravan, which is actually 85 in human age. Three cars is a lot for two people, but there’s a reason.
You can gauge the age of our cars not just by the manufacturing date, but by the sound systems they have. The Accord is super modern by our fleet’s standards because it has a CD player and an audio jack. But no snazzy built-in GPS and Bluetooth for this vehicle.
The CRV, meanwhile, as if struggling to cover the generational gap, has a CD player and a cassette tape deck. Some people today don’t know what a cassette tape deck is. It is an analog magnetic tape unit on which you can play Neil Diamond songs.
The van has only a cassette player. Probably in 1997, that was space-age technology that had design engineers whispering in hushed reverence about what they had conceived.
And then, of course you can always tell the age of a car by a continuously glowing “Check Engine” light. On our old Dodge van, it burns eternally like the Olympic flame.
The van also has bad struts that are too expensive to repair for a car that’s a quarter of a century old. Struts provide stability and smooth driving for a car. That means we can be seen and heard ca-chunking over minor road bumps and bobbing up and down as we head down the street. Crossing the notorious Fifth Street train tracks is like driving over World War I trenches, and you have to wear a mouthguard.
An added touch of old age: The van’s wipers spookily swipe two or three times at random without being switched on, and amber lights on the air conditioning and recycled air buttons blink nonstop. There’s a hint of an engine gasket leak, but we don’t talk much about it.
When we rent a car on a trip, we are chagrined by all the dazzling dashboard features. It’s quite an adjustment to go from cassette tapes to talking cars.
We hang onto the old van because, for all its afflictions, it’s the only one that keeps running when the others break down. The patient steed carries all the grandkids when they visit and it’s great for home projects, hauling sheetrock and plywood that would never fit in our other “fancy” vehicles.
The other day we hit a deer driving home in our newest car, that 14-year-old Honda Accord. Fortunately, we weren’t hurt and the deer ran off, but the impact left the hood, and our emotions, slightly dented. Was this a harbinger of things to come, the beginning of more dents and breakdowns? Would our only car with an audio jack start a long, slow decline?
Ah, well, if it does, we always have our 25-year-old Dodge van.
Dwight Harriman is an editor and columnist at The Livingston Enterprise. Reach him at dharriman@livent.net.