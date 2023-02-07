George Wuerthner

I’ve been fortunate to explore much of the West’s natural landscapes, including every national park and preserve in Alaska. Yet, none of these experiences matches my love for Yellowstone and the surrounding Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

What is amazing to contemplate is how the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is one of the last functioning temperate zone landscapes where natural processes still dominate a portion of the landscape. Yellowstone, for instance, still has all the larger mammals, including predators, that have existed in the park region for thousands of years.