Grizzly bear

The protected status of grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains in the Lower 48 states is in grave danger.

May 19 was Endangered Species Day, a time when people around the world focus on animals who are in grave danger of becoming extinct or endangered in the near future. As a Montanan, it’s particularly an important day to me considering the significance of many species in our state, especially the grizzly bear.

This year is especially poignant, as it also marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, landmark legislation conserving wildlife, fish and plants, as well as habitats.

