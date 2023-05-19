May 19 was Endangered Species Day, a time when people around the world focus on animals who are in grave danger of becoming extinct or endangered in the near future. As a Montanan, it’s particularly an important day to me considering the significance of many species in our state, especially the grizzly bear.
This year is especially poignant, as it also marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, landmark legislation conserving wildlife, fish and plants, as well as habitats.
I hope readers of the Livingston Enterprise will find inspiration to take some action during this celebratory month, because the stakes have never been higher and consequences more dire — for wildlife and for humans, too. Our leading scientists say we are at a crossroads in time, facing potential catastrophic damage to ecosystems with loss of biodiversity around the globe reaching crisis levels, according to this year’s report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Four decades ago, grizzlies were on the brink of extinction. Prior to that, they occupied a large geographical area in the west. After being added to the Endangered Species Act, and through intense study and science-based management their numbers slowly increased.
That was 40-plus years ago. Today, they only occupy a small geographical landscape comparative to what once was their range.
The protected status of grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains in the Lower 48 states is in grave danger, because U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are “sufficiently recovered” to no longer be considered as a “threatened” species.
While the “partial” recovery of the grizzly bear is a great conservation success story, grizzlies continue to face enormous challenges including bear/vehicular collisions, high cub mortality, continued loss of habitat through human encroachment, and human-bear conflict. They are far from recovered and need to remain int the Endangered Species Act.
Animal populations have declined by nearly 70% in the last 50 years due to the compounding effects of human activity, including overhunting and exploitation of animals, habitat destruction and environmental pollution. UN Secretary-General António Guterres captured the situation well when he said “humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction” during opening remarks for the most recent global biodiversity summit.
The good news is we still have time to choose protection over destruction; to shepherd in a new era of respect for all animals as we share the same destiny driven by human actions.
As the Montana director for the nonprofits Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy, I wanted to share a few of our campaigns with the hope one or more may be of interest, because there is no better time to step up and be a part of promoting the health of animal lives. There is so much needless cruelty done to animals that is harming not just our human souls, but the web of life that defines the planet as a whole. If we heal the animals, we heal the Earth.
Get the Lead Out of Our Wildlife: Nearly half of our bald and golden eagles are suffering and many dying just this past winter from toxic levels of lead — one of the most dangerous pollutants causing adverse effects on wildlife today and potentially harming population growth and leading to extinction of sensitive species. You can help. Learn about the dangers of lead ammunition and fishing tackle left in the environment and food chain.
Protect Apex Predators to Boost Biodiversity: Science tell us quite clearly that our top predators — wolves, mountain lions and bears — serve key ecological roles in safeguarding biodiversity. According to one study in Mammal Review, “Large, terrestrial carnivores are key regulators exerting strong and irreplaceable effects on biological community assemblages, and their absence can lead to fundamentally downgraded ecosystems.” Instead of wiping them out, as humans have done throughout history, we need to respect and protect them.
Mass Killing is Not Conservation: Independent scientists and academics are rightfully concerned that the largest massacre of land mammals on the planet today — the inhumane slaughter of kangaroos in the wild — is putting wildlife at risk. My organization has been wildly successful at convincing two of the leading three sport shoe manufacturers — both Nike and Puma — to stop sourcing kangaroos as material to make soccer cleats. Tell Adidas that it too must stop supporting the largest massacre of land mammals on the planet today.
Factory Farm Pollution Touches Us All: Besides being cruel, industrialized factory farming has caused irreparable harm to healthy ecosystems and wildlife by polluting our air, water and land. You can take part in meaningful reform by telling your congress members they can stop the inhumane confinement of pigs in gestation stalls. Help to end the hyper-production of dairy cows by telling your legislators to provide a simple choice of soy in our nation’s public school cafeterias.
Carolyn Hall is the Montana State Director for Animal Wellness Action.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.