Southwest Montana is home to fertile agricultural land that produces a variety of foods, as well as a community dedicated to the land and to each other. Increasingly, many community members are struggling to afford healthy, locally grown food.
House Bill 276 aims to bridge this disconnect between local farms and folks striving to put healthy local food on the table. HB 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone from Pray, Montana, would establish a Montana Farm to Food Bank grant program, which would bring more local foods into food pantries that Montanans in need can access.
Food pantries in our area— including Livingston Food Resource Center, Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and others— want to offer more nutritious and locally grown foods. This legislation would make that possible, and community members who rely on these pantries would be better-nourished with high-quality foods produced right here.
It would also keep more dollars circulating in our local economy, with local food access organizations purchasing from local producers rather than relying only on food donations or cheaper out-of-state food purchases.
Montana Farm to Food Bank makes sense. It builds on the strengths of our food and farming sectors, involving the Montana Department of Agriculture, farmers and ranchers here in our communities, and food access organizations like food pantries. Any opportunity for our local producers to tap into a local market that serves our community members is a win for all.
Hunger is real in our community. Many workers, seniors, and students struggle to afford enough food, let alone the quality foods that are produced locally. For children in Montana, recent data shows that 1 in 7 experience food insecurity. We know that fresh and healthy foods are vital for children to grow strong, for workers to contribute to our economy, and for vulnerable individuals to be healthy. And yet, those foods are too often out of reach for families who must fill bellies, even if that means getting food that is cheaper and lower in nutritional quality.
For many in our community, spending less on food means being able to also afford other essential needs like rent, heat, and medical bills.
Food pantries in Gallatin and Park counties served an average of more than 1,600 households per month in 2022, with over 1.9 million pounds of food distributed in a year. When more of that food can be purchased at a fair rate from area producers, our local food systems and economy will be stronger and families will be better nourished.
Some organizations are already sourcing locally grown foods from farms like Amaltheia Organic Dairy and Good Mama Farm. However, most pantries don’t have the budget to purchase food from local producers, nor capacity to arrange purchases in advance during farmers’ planning season.
Additionally, the storage of these purchases requires space and in some cases specific infrastructure, such as for cold/dry/frozen or meat products— and most food pantries are limited by both space and infrastructure. The proposal in House Bill 276 would initiate stronger resources, partnerships, and infrastructure needed to increase the capacity for food pantries in Montana to bring more local foods to their communities. It’s good for Montana farmers and it’s good for our hungry neighbors.
We urge state legislators to invest in the local food economy and in Montana families by passing House Bill 276.
Lyra Leigh-Nedbor has worked in local food systems and hunger relief in Montana for more than 15 years, and serves on the Open & Local Coalition executive team. George Peirce is the executive director of the Livingston Food Resource Center. Cally Ward is a student at Montana State University, a single mom, and a food bank customer.