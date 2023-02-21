Southwest Montana is home to fertile agricultural land that produces a variety of foods, as well as a community dedicated to the land and to each other. Increasingly, many community members are struggling to afford healthy, locally grown food.

House Bill 276 aims to bridge this disconnect between local farms and folks striving to put healthy local food on the table. HB 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone from Pray, Montana, would establish a Montana Farm to Food Bank grant program, which would bring more local foods into food pantries that Montanans in need can access.