I care about this newspaper. I hope you do, too.
Yet with all the changes over the past six months, it’s been hard to stay the course.
My husband, a retired journalist, author and editor, often gets so mad reading the Livingston Enterprise that he wants to cancel our subscription. He is not alone. Complaints abound.
I, on the other hand, insist we keep getting the paper. I’m also a journalist, a writer and an editor. And I, like him, get exasperated and frustrated. At times, the papers stacked up on our coffee table because I didn’t have the emotional strength to be disappointed — again.
But I always come back. Eventually I read every single one, print editions, front to back.
I read it because it’s our newspaper; I want to know what’s going on. I subscribe because I want it to survive. And I care because once upon a time, in the 1990s, I was the Enterprise’s managing editor, and because it plays a pivotal role in our community.
The Livingston Enterprise has been around since 1883, committed to telling the stories of our community, holding public officials accountable, and challenging citizens to continuously improve the beautiful place we all call home.” You might argue its recent success at various aspects of that mission statement. But it’s still here, still trying. And that matters.
It matters because an independent press — the fourth estate, alongside the three branches of government — is fundamental to democracy. Seriously. We need an objective, trustworthy press to be the watchdog of government, politicians and other power brokers, to frame public-policy debates and to give us the facts necessary to make informed choices. Who’s running for the school board? Why are taxes going up? What about zoning? It’s fundamental.
It’s also increasingly rare.
My journalism career — which started after I earned my master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1987 — has coincided with the decline of the newspaper industry. Development of the internet, economic recessions, private-equity, social media, partisan propaganda, the pandemic — there are so many contributing factors.
It’s been astonishing, and heartbreaking, to witness. Thousands of daily and weekly newspapers have gone out of business. “News deserts,” places that no longer have a local newspaper, are increasingly common.
So while the Enterprise is no longer its old Monday-to-Friday-afternoon self, and our delivery boy no longer rides up our driveway on his bike with a smile on his face and a newspaper, it’s what we’ve got.
I got into this business with high hopes. I love newspapers. I can write, and I am insatiably curious about the world. I believe that truth matters, stories matter.
Originally I wanted to be an international correspondent, just like everyone else in my grad school program. But life took me on a different journey. I was a reporter for daily newspapers in Waterville and Portland, Maine, and in Rome, Georgia. I did a stint writing for an international business-news publisher in Dublin Ireland, and freelanced for national and international magazines. Not long after we moved to Montana more than 30 years ago, the former Enterprise publisher John Sullivan hired me as managing editor.
Those were newsy years. We covered big national stories happening right here: Crown Butte Mines’ proposed gold mine near Cooke City. The reintroduction of wolves into Yellowstone National Park. The Church Universal and Triumphant’s battles with the U.S. Justice Department and the IRS over its tax-exempt church status, which had been revoked due to CUT’s stockpiles of military weapons, armored personnel carriers and ammunition. Not very churchy.
We worked hard, gleefully scooped the competition and took pride in our work: big-time journalism from a rural Montana daily. We were a tight team. And then we broke up. I went over the hill to work for the competition and spent 15 years, mostly as the assistant managing editor, at the Chronicle.
The Adams Publishing Group entered the scene after I left the Chronicle. It bought Pioneer Newspapers in 2017 and the Yellowstone Newspaper Group last November. Now the Enterprise and the Chronicle are “sister papers” (which is too bad because I think competition makes for better newspapers).
These days, though, I care more about the Enterprise, because I live here, and because I’m worried. I cared enough to offer John Carroll some constructive criticism and suggestions. He offered me a column.
I have some experience in that department, having written a weekly column for the Chronicle for many years. This time I hope to use the space to take a closer look at the who-what-where-why-when of life here in Livingston and Park County, offer some personal anecdotes and some insight, hopefully some humor.
For now we still have a newspaper, our newspaper. It isn’t daily anymore. It isn’t printed here. And it’s still going to come in the mail. But here’s hoping the roller-coaster transition is over and the newsroom can settle into its new incarnation having learned some lessons along the way.
I’ll be watching. Because I care about it. I hope you do, too.
Karin Ronnow is a newspaper journalist, writer and editor who has lived in Livingston for more than 30 years. She can be reached at klronnow@gmail.com.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.