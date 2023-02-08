Some problems are perplexing and complicated, with solutions evading the wisest among us. The need for affordable housing is not one of those issues. The causes and cures are not complicated. They evade us only because somewhere between kindergarten and college graduation, we never learned basic economics.

Often, one avoidable and seemingly unrelated problem can inform the solution to another. Take your garbage, for example. It should interest you to know that if you live in Montana, garbage isn’t very affordable — its disposal, that is. Depending on where you live, you are probably paying for gold-plated garbage trucks (figuratively speaking) owned by companies that earn net profits two to four times higher than their counterparts in other states.