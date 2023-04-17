During the current legislative session in Helena, 40 bills have been drafted intending to restrict access to abortion in Montana. This is compared to 18 drafted in 2021, six in 2019, three in both 2017 and 2015, and two proposed in 2013.
Of those 40 bill requests, 72.5% were submitted by four legislators: Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway (18), Rep. Amy Regier (7), Rep. Matt Regier (3), and Rep. Kieth Regier (1). The Regier family and Rep. Sheldon-Galloway represent 2.7% of the Montana State Legislature. In contrast, 70% of Montanans believe that the government should not be involved in people’s personal medical decisions, according to a 2022 poll conducted by Breakthrough Campaigns.
Since the Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturned Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022, each state has been left to regulate abortion accessibility and legality independent of federal mandate. Montana is a unique case in the Mountain West, as abortion is protected by our state’s Constitution. In the 1999 court ruling Armstrong v. State, it was determined that access to abortion is a personal medical decision. The right to make personal medical decisions is protected by the Right to Privacy clause in the Montana State Constitution.
There are two ways abortion could be banned in Montana. The first is a constitutional amendment. To amend the state Constitution, a legislator must propose an amendment. Then, two-thirds of all state legislators must vote to approve the amendment. If passed, the amendment is then put on the ballot in the next election for voters to decide if we support or oppose it. An amendment to exclude abortion from the privacy clause has been drafted during the following legislative sessions: 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023. None of these drafts have passed through any of the preliminary stages needed to amend our state Constitution.
The second way abortion could be banned in Montana is to change the composition of the Montana Supreme Court. Currently, the people of Montana elect our Supreme Court justices directly, instead of having our governor nominate and the legislature approve judicial appointments. This leaves the very important decision about who adjudicates our disputes in the hands of everyday Montanans instead of politicians.
During this session, Rep. Laurie Bishop proposed a bill that would have codified the Armstrong decision above into our legislative code. House Bill 432 would have removed the sections of Montana Code Annotated (the full list of all Montana laws) which are currently or permanently enjoined — not in effect. It was tabled in the House Judiciary Committee.
Sen. John Esp voted for Rep. Kieth Regier’s Senate Bill 157, which seeks to amend the Right to Privacy clause to clarify no right to abortion. The bill has passed through the Senate and is now waiting to be heard on the House floor.
A number of bills that pass this session will likely end up in litigation. This means legal fees, paid for by Montana taxpayers, to defend restrictive bills in the courts. In fact, the Governor’s office has increased the portion of their budget to cover the projected costs that will be incurred from this litigation. In some cases, the state will be defending bills that carry legal notes attesting to their unconstitutionality.
Practically, for folks seeking abortions in Montana, there are six clinics statewide offering services. These clinics are located in Great Falls, Billings, Helena, Missoula, and Whitefish. Abortion care will likely remain available in Montana in the near future given the current legal protections. However, the means to ban abortion still exist, and this legislative session has shown there is a small portion of legislators who have a strong will to restrict access.
There is still time to contact your legislators and tell them your thoughts on abortion access in Montana. The legislative help desk can direct your call at 406-444-4800. You can ask to send a message directly to Rep. Bishop, Sen. Esp, or Rep. Marty Malone.
A Livingston resident, Keegan Nashan has a degree in political science with a focus on international relations and comparative politics from the University of Montana. She is the founder and director of Pro Choice Montana.
