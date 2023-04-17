Keegan Nashan

Keegan Nashan

During the current legislative session in Helena, 40 bills have been drafted intending to restrict access to abortion in Montana. This is compared to 18 drafted in 2021, six in 2019, three in both 2017 and 2015, and two proposed in 2013.

Of those 40 bill requests, 72.5% were submitted by four legislators: Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway (18), Rep. Amy Regier (7), Rep. Matt Regier (3), and Rep. Kieth Regier (1). The Regier family and Rep. Sheldon-Galloway represent 2.7% of the Montana State Legislature. In contrast, 70% of Montanans believe that the government should not be involved in people’s personal medical decisions, according to a 2022 poll conducted by Breakthrough Campaigns.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags