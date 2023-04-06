“Put yourself into the character,” was the instruction from the director of the Easter Pageant. This was a wonderful annual community event that was held in Colstrip for a number of years. People in the area volunteered to fill all the roles in the Easter Story.
He-Who-Took-Long-Steps was always Joseph of Arimathea, who lent his tomb for the body of Jesus. My role was in the sewing department making costumes and being one of the women in the choir. Our son Todd and his two boys, Justin and Tyler, were in the production, too.
For three months each year on Sunday afternoons we rehearsed to learn our parts. The script emphasized different scenes each year. What would my feelings be if I were walking the streets of Jerusalem that week? Would I be preparing food for the expected out-of-town guests coming for the Passover? Or figuring out if I had enough credit on my shekel card to spring for a new robe and sandals? Would I care about seeing Jesus?
Have you ever noticed when you read the Bible how Jesus always got right to the inner needs of the people He was talking to? He was emphasizing that our Heavenly Father wants to be a part of our inner lives. Even using the example of the Good Shepherd and his flocks of sheep.
Our Bible verses this week are John 10:10-11: Jesus said, “I have come so that you might have life and have it more abundantly. I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.””
A perfect once-for-all sacrifice for you and me. Not based on what we do, how we act, or what our past is. But because of the Father’s love for each child of his creation. You. Me.
“You know those soldiers didn’t know who Jesus really was,” Justin told me one time. He was 7 that year, as we walked through our parts at the Easter pageant practice. “If they knew that He really loved them, they wouldn’t have hit him,” he said.
“You know what, Justin? I think a lot of people are just like those soldiers. If they really knew who Jesus was, they wouldn’t be trying to run away from Him. They would be running to Him!”
After writing this, I read some words that my friend, Shary Noble, wrote today about an experience in her life with a very special lesson. Shary is Children’s Pastor at Living Hope Church. She gave me permission to share it with you. It’s simply named “The Broken Candle”:
“This year at Living Hope we have kept the Christ candle from Advent lit in the sanctuary to remind of His presence with us as we gather. The Light of the World has come into the world and is with us.
“One day as things were being rearranged in the room, the candle was knocked over and it was broken. When I saw it and the crushed wax, I thought ‘The Light of the World, broken before it was supposed to be ...’ It was a jarring sight for me.
“I now have this particular candle on my desk at the church. The starkness of its brokenness stands out to me and draws me to wonder ... The boldness of its ability to burn with light while broken ... The willingness of God to come into our brokenness and to be bruised and broken for us (Isaiah 53:4-6). Beauty out of the brokenness. Peace out of the brokenness. Hope out of the brokenness. Jesus comes into our brokenness, not to crush us for it, but to bring light and life and healing and hope. If you are not sure about that, ask Jesus, take it to Him to see what He has for you … and the contemplating continues ...”
Thank you, Shary. God Bless You All this Easter Season.
