Would you support a grizzly bear hunting season in Montana?

Published by Enterprise Staff on Fri, 11/04/2016 - 3:52pm
Yes
47% (163 votes)
No
53% (181 votes)
Total votes: 344

Comments

Harold Johnson (not verified)

We need a season on Grizzley Bears.  I know people in Alberta.  They have a season although they are not bear hunters.  They do not have the problems we have with the bears due to the fact that their bears are afraid of people.  In Montana, they are not.  They have no reason to be.   How many more people have to die for the sake of some environmental extremists?  Besides, how many bears are now being killed for the problems they cause?

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.