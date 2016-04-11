Would you support a grizzly bear hunting season in Montana?
Yes
47% (163 votes)
No
53% (181 votes)
Total votes: 344
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
Comments
We need a season on Grizzley Bears. I know people in Alberta. They have a season although they are not bear hunters. They do not have the problems we have with the bears due to the fact that their bears are afraid of people. In Montana, they are not. They have no reason to be. How many more people have to die for the sake of some environmental extremists? Besides, how many bears are now being killed for the problems they cause?
Add new comment