Who do you favor to win the May 25 special election for the U.S. House seat vacated by Ryan Zinke?
Republican Greg Gianforte
30% (134 votes)
Democract Rob Quist
39% (173 votes)
Libertarian Mark Wicks
31% (135 votes)
Total votes: 442
Comments
I voted for Mark Wicks because he is a libertarian. That means he will weight the value of "the blessing of liberty" heavily when voting on issues.
