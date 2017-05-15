Who do you favor to win the May 25 special election for the U.S. House seat vacated by Ryan Zinke?

Published by Enterprise Staff on Mon, 05/15/2017 - 2:29pm
Republican Greg Gianforte
30% (134 votes)
Democract Rob Quist
39% (173 votes)
Libertarian Mark Wicks
31% (135 votes)
Total votes: 442

Comments

Bruce Smith (not verified)

I voted for Mark Wicks because he is a libertarian.  That means he will weight the value  of "the blessing of liberty" heavily when voting on issues.  

