What kind of winter are we in for?
Mild
21% (31 votes)
Average
29% (42 votes)
Cold and snowy
50% (72 votes)
Total votes: 145
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
Comments
The Farmer's Almanac says we may have an extremely cold (-40F) February this year all along the northern tier. They admitted they were wrong last year, and I sincerely hope they are again . It has not been that cold since 1988, the year I moved here.
Add new comment