What kind of winter are we in for?

Published by Enterprise Staff on Fri, 12/02/2016 - 2:58pm
Mild
21% (31 votes)
Average
29% (42 votes)
Cold and snowy
50% (72 votes)
Total votes: 145

Comments

Marian Gannon (not verified)

The Farmer's Almanac says we may have an extremely cold (-40F) February this year all along the northern tier. They admitted they were wrong last year, and I sincerely hope they are again . It has not been that cold since 1988, the year I moved here.

