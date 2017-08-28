West Boulder Road fire burns more than 1,200 acres

Published by Enterprise Staff on Mon, 08/28/2017 - 2:49pm
A wildland fire ignited west of Big Timber Saturday afternoon, quickly spreading to more than 1,200 acres.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday and firefighters and deputies from Park County responded to the scene. The fire proved to be completely within the confines of Sweet Grass County, located 18 miles west of Big Timber on the West Boulder Road, according to the InciWeb fire information website.
