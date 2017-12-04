Stroll kicks off Christmas season in Livingston

If you had a hankering for a walk Friday evening, doing the Christmas Stroll was the way to go.

Leslie Feigel, the Livingston Chamber of Commerce executive director, said attendance was higher than any previous Christmas Stroll.

Feigel counted 376 Christmas bags — each containing stuffed animals, candy and fruit donated from local businesses — given to children who waited patiently to see Santa Claus. The line wrapped around the inside of Livingston Home Outfitters store where Santa listened to children’s Christmas wishes.