The shot of a lifetime

Published by Enterprise Staff on Tue, 01/30/2018 - 3:05pm
At 12 years old, Park County native Chase Ault has the hunting story that will likely top all his friend’s for life: Chase took down a full-grown cow bison Wednesday near Jardine, a feat not many others can match.
“We were pretty excited,” said Chase’s father, Dave. “(Bison tags are) a once-in-a-lifetime tag, pretty much.”
In his first year being able to apply for permits, Chase applied for a bison hunting tag, a tag so hard to get that people have spent years on the list applying for it. He didn’t think he’d get one, but he got it on his first try.
