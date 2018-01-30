The shot of a lifetime

At 12 years old, Park County native Chase Ault has the hunting story that will likely top all his friend’s for life: Chase took down a full-grown cow bison Wednesday near Jardine, a feat not many others can match.

“We were pretty excited,” said Chase’s father, Dave. “(Bison tags are) a once-in-a-lifetime tag, pretty much.”

In his first year being able to apply for permits, Chase applied for a bison hunting tag, a tag so hard to get that people have spent years on the list applying for it. He didn’t think he’d get one, but he got it on his first try.