Ready to Rumble

Thad Hampson, left, and Finn Walsh go head to head in Park High School football practice last week. The Rangers play Glendive Friday in their first game of the season, in Livingston. Other high school sports around Park County — from golf to soccer, cross country and volleyball — are underway as well. For a complete preview of the seasons, look for the 2017 Fall Sports Preview in Thursday’s Enterprise.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today