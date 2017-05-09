Project reunites park cabin with 1950s visitor

Here’s a Yellowstone story that spans more than 50 years and two unrelated families.

It begins with a “For sale” posting on Facebook. Livingston resident and builder Mark Tomaszewski has a 12-foot-by-20-foot cabin for sale, a replica of a rustic old guest cabin, many of which were rented out by the night to tourists in Yellowstone National Park and also used to house employees.

Rustic cabins of this sort are still rented to the public at Roosevelt Lodge, and some, in recent memory, required guests to bring their own sleeping bags or other bedding.