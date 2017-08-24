Park High School skits lay it out for students

Published by Enterprise Staff on Thu, 08/24/2017 - 2:03pm
In what could have been a typical first day with students falling numb to school rules and policies, faculty talent brought often sensitive issues to light through humorous skits.
The skits, held during an all-school assembly in the Park High School gym, were an alternative approach for the school to deliver its policies on acceptable and unacceptable behavior among students.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!