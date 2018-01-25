No identities yet in two fire deaths near Emigrant

Two people died early Thursday morning in a residential fire at South Glastonbury near Emigrant, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity and the exact location of the fire were not immediately available. The Sheriff’s Office is working to notify family before releasing the names of the deceased, said Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst.

An address at the driveway leading to the home showed 69 Leo Drive.

A neighbor contacted Park County’s Emergency Dispatch Center at approximately 4:11 a.m. Thursday to report the fire, law enforcement said.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and attempted to contact anyone who may have been inside the residence, but received no response.

Once the fire was extinguished, two people and a dog were found dead in the residence.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins, who was at the scene Thursday morning, said the home was a modular structure, which was destroyed in the fire.

“The matter is under investigation and when we’re able, I’ll be releasing a statement,” Jenkins said, adding that could be several days.

Paradise Valley Fire, Park County Rural Fire and the Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office and a Division of Criminal Investigation fire marshal are investigating.