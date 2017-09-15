New site under construction will house more than Taco Bell restaurant

A 5,000-square-foot building under construction that will house a new Taco Bell restaurant next to Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply on Livingston’s south side will also have room for two more businesses, developers said.

Vista LLC, of Bozeman, is developing the site, which includes Murdoch’s. Tom Starner, a real estate agent with Gene Cooke Real Estate, also of Bozeman, is partnering with Vista on the project.