More dead whitefish found in Yellowstone

State wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on the Yellowstone River after 76 dead mountain whitefish were observed Tuesday and Wednesday between Livingston and Big Timber.

But there are currently no plans, like last year, to close the Yellowstone River, Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission Chairman Dan Vermillion of Livingston said Thursday.

“There are no plans at this time to close the river,” Vermillion said firmly. “The info we’ve gathered so far is not sufficient. We are monitoring and getting as much as information as we can.”