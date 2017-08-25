Mind, body and spirit in the park

Joe Loncarevich, center, instructs Tai Chi Chuan in Sacajawea Park this morning with students, from left, Doug Melius, Pat Amon, Mary Donathan and Pat Erickson. Loncarevich says the class is a slowed down form of kung fu and an exercise for mind, body and spirit. The class is open to the public and offered free through the Park County Senior Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

