Livingston teen denies all vandalism, arson, burglary charges

A Livingston youth accused of a spree of vandalism that included arson and burglary denied the charges Monday during his initial appearance in District Court.

Judge Brenda Gilbert read aloud the nine counts filed against Evan James Decker, 17. Decker appeared in court via video from a juvenile detection facility in Billings. Youth accused of crimes enter a plea of either “admit” or “deny,” Gilbert explained during Monday morning’s court proceedings.