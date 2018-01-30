Livingston’s glass recycling could resume — at a cost

Published by Enterprise Staff on Tue, 01/30/2018 - 3:21pm
By Liz Kearney
Enterprise Staff Writer
When the Livingston City Commission discussed its recycling contract with an area vendor, glass was part of the discussion.
The city has a contract with Four Corners Recycling, now known as RECYCLEMT, to handle the city’s recycling, which includes plastic, cans and paper, but there has not been a market for the glass for some time. The city’s contract with the company is up for renewal soon.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!