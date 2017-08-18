Jardine conservation easement celebrated

JARDINE — State and federal officials and interested locals gathered above Jardine Thursday to dedicate a new conservation easement on land and creeks adjacent to Yellowstone National Park. The project protects a 549-acre parcel of land that’s important to elk migration. The land is owned by Kinross Gold U.S.A. Kinross is a Canadian mining company that purchased TVX Mineral Hill, Inc., the company that operated the Mineral Hill Mine until 1996, according to an information sheet provided by Kinross.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today