If the election for Montana House District 60 were held today, who would you vote for?

Published by Enterprise Staff on Fri, 10/14/2016 - 3:06pm
Republican Debra Lamm
37% (93 votes)
Democrat Laurie Bishop
63% (156 votes)
Total votes: 249

Comments

Anonymous (not verified)

tough race.

Juanita Lux (not verified)

During the forum that took place on 10-17-2016 the candidates were asked their stance on access to public lands. All three candidates Allen, Laurie, Debra were all for access to public lands. I got literature today from Laure who is claiming Debra wants to sell public lands. What a lie Laurie!

