If the election for Montana House District 60 were held today, who would you vote for?
Republican Debra Lamm
37% (93 votes)
Democrat Laurie Bishop
63% (156 votes)
Total votes: 249
Comments
tough race.
During the forum that took place on 10-17-2016 the candidates were asked their stance on access to public lands. All three candidates Allen, Laurie, Debra were all for access to public lands. I got literature today from Laure who is claiming Debra wants to sell public lands. What a lie Laurie!
