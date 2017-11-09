Friday’s Night Owl Run draws big crowd

Livingston’s annual Night Owl Run took place on Friday, with 297 runners participating in this year’s event.

The best time went to Sam Read from Bozeman, with a time of 20:36.79 and a 5:04 minute mile pace. The top five male finishers were Read, Adam Behrendt, Drew Tyger, Quintin Marshall and Doug Wadle, who all had times ranging between 20-26 minutes.