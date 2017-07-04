Do you agree with the U.S. Senate changing its rules to get Judge Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court?
Yes
38% (125 votes)
No
62% (206 votes)
Total votes: 331
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
Comments
This whole nomination was shameful; it was not his to make. That seat on the court was stolen by the criminal Republican party.
Harry Reed changed the rules of the Senate in 2015 Jon Tester voted for that change and vote to confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Appellate court
If Neil Gorsuch was a person of moral and social consciousness he would step down from this norination. Any person who changes the future of our democracy for his own gain is not fit to be in this position.
Add new comment