Do you agree with the U.S. Senate changing its rules to get Judge Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court?

Published by Enterprise Staff on Fri, 04/07/2017 - 4:23pm
Yes
38% (125 votes)
No
62% (206 votes)
Total votes: 331

Comments

Anonymous (not verified)

This whole nomination was shameful; it was not his to make. That seat on the court was stolen by the criminal Republican party.

Anonymous (not verified)

Harry Reed changed the rules of the Senate in 2015  Jon Tester voted for that change and vote to confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Appellate court

Anonymous (not verified)

If Neil Gorsuch was a person of moral and social consciousness he would step down from this norination. Any person who changes the future of our democracy for his own gain is not fit to be in this position.

