Did the news of the alleged assault of a reporter by Republican candidate Greg Gianforte influence your vote in the May 25 U.S. House election?

Published by Enterprise Staff on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 3:44pm

Didn't vote for him anyway...

The leftwing media has been harassing conservatives for to long.

