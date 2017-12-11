Deck the Halls

Linda Chapman helps her granddaughter Olivia Rudolph, 3, make a necklace with beads Saturday at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. About a dozen children brought the holiday spirit to the library Saturday. Christmas crafts included ornaments made with portraits, cotton ball and cork snowmen, paintings, elf houses, and bead and string jewelry.

