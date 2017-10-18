Commission grants affordable housing fee waiver

How to fund a future additional Missouri River Drug Task Force was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s Livingston City Commission meeting.

The discussion was just a preliminary discussion, and no final decision was made, although commissioners expressed support for the need. Currently, Detective Tim Barnes, of the Park County Sheriff’s Office, is the task force’s only local officer.

Barnes told the commission the work is time-consuming and an additional officer would mean more drug cases could be prosecuted, more addicts helped, and potentially more dealers sent to jail.

“The goal is to get the cases to the federal system,” Barnes said. “With mandatory jail time, we can get them sentenced to five to 10 years and out of the community.”

Barnes said methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin are all in the community, but meth remains a particular problem.

Meth comes mostly from Mexico now and the prices have dropped, he said, and users who could once purchase a gram can now buy an ounce, and those who used to buy ounces can now afford to buy pounds.

“It’s an epidemic,” the detective said.

City Manager Mike Kardoes addressed how the city might fund a task force officer within the Livingston Police Department. Kardoes estimated the cost of salary and benefits at about $80,000 per year — because of the skills required, a candidate would most likely be mid-career, qualifying for a higher salary, and initial costs would include gear and a vehicle.

He said a 10-year commitment could be about $950,000.

“It’s significant but achievable,” Kardoes said, suggesting the city could start saving now for a vehicle and, with planning, be able to make a hire one to three years from now.

In other business, the commission approved waiving $7,580 in fees that could accrue for the project to convert the former Livingston Memorial Hospital to affordable rental units. Homeword’s housing development director, Heather McMilin, told the commissioners that not only does every penny count in a project, but that the city waiving the fees sends a strong message to state officials.

The project is one of eight semi-finalists for tax credits the Montana Board of Housing will award to five or six projects at its Nov. 20 meeting, McMilin said.

The city showing support by waiving the fees makes Livingston’s application more competitive, she said.

Sanders and Commission Chairman James Bennett both expressed concerns about waiving fees. Sanders asked if the city waived fees for Livingston HealthCare or the Livingston School District during their constructions and was told the city had not. Bennett said the city had denied funding requests to several nonprofits earlier this year and thought it wouldn’t be fair to them to waive the fees.

But when it came down to a vote, the fee waiver request passed, with the remaining three commissioners voting yes.

McMilin said fee waiver requests are difficult and thanked the commission for its support.

And the commission heard an update on the work that began in August on the new wastewater reclamation facility, which is the latest term for the sewage treatment plant.

Scott Buecker with the engineering firm AE2S said contractor Dick Anderson Construction saved some time and money by doing its excavation work later in the summer. The later start date meant there was less groundwater to deal with and thus less contaminated soil from the Burlington Northern plume that might need remediation. He said about 50 cubic yards of material tested “hot,” but upon further testing, proved to have levels of toxins that tested below treatment thresholds.

Livingston resident and city commission candidate Patricia Grabow was in attendance and raised the question of obtaining mitigation funds from the Livingston Restoration Group, a private group that administers the funds from the 2011 Burlington Northern lawsuit settlement. City officials budgeted about $2 million for soil remediation during the treatment plant construction.

Commissioner Sarah Sandberg asked if the city had been in contact with LRG.

Kardoes said it’s difficult to ask for money without knowing the final cost that would be requested. Sanders suggested the city start a conversation sooner rather than later.

-----