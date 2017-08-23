Back to School: Some apprehension, but mostly fun on the first day

It’s back to school today for a number of students in Livingston.

East Side School Administrative Assistant Janice Berg said things were a little hectic first thing in the morning, but everyone settled down pretty quickly.

“It’s another day at East Side,” she said Wednesday.

The third-graders, who transferred from the first-and-second-grade Winans School, adapted quickly to their new school.

“They were a little apprehensive at first, but their teachers brought them down and introduced them to everybody,” Berg said.