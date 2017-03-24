7th Grade Science Fair



Molly Cunningham lifts the panel from the top of her science fair team's solar car as team member Jaden Story looks on at Sleeping Giant Middle School on Thursday afternoon.



Seventh-grader Adriana Tecca demonstrates the degree of fizz produced by dropping different flavors of Mentos into Diet Coke in her science fair presentation at Sleeping Giant Middle School on Thursday afternoon.



Seventh-grader Jake Stringer demonstrates his team's experiment, dubbed "Iron Balls of Speed" in which a magnetic marble fired from the end of the track fitted with other marbles sets off a chain reaction, causes the marble at the other end to shoot out of the track at high velocity as Sleeping Giant Middle School science teacher David Pettit looks on.